Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.80. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.