Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPRKY opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.