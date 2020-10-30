Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of TGS opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.