TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $476.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.47.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,378,412.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

