TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNW. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

Shares of RNW opened at C$16.92 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is 237.36%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.