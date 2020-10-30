Traders Purchase High Volume of Marvell Technology Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 66,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,543 call options.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $257,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.21 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

