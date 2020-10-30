Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average daily volume of 728 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.76 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,205. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after buying an additional 2,243,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 270,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 225,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

