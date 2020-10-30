Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,827 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 1,884 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,517,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 150,681 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

