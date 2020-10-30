Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Topdanmark A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.18.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.