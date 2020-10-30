Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.34. Timberline Resources shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

