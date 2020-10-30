Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,758,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,189,000 after buying an additional 185,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after buying an additional 967,059 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,466,000 after buying an additional 51,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

