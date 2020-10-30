The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

