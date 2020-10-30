The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE:TD opened at $44.12 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.