The Simply Good Foods Company Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a report released on Monday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 19.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 379.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

