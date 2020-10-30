The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Receives GBX 290 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290 ($3.79).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Penny Hughes bought 2,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £3,975.58 ($5,194.12). Also, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,297 shares of company stock valued at $809,014.

GYM opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The Gym Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.40.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

