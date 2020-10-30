The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $189.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

