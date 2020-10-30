The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €95.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.00 ($103.53).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock opened at €66.46 ($78.19) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.04.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.