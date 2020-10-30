The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) a €67.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.20 ($84.94).

Shares of SAX opened at €61.10 ($71.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 517.50. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($92.53).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

