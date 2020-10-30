The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $14.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 16,828 shares.
The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
