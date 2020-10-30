The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $14.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 16,828 shares.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.