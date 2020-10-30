The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $45.24.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.