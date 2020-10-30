The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Edward Jones raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. 140166 decreased their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.86.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

