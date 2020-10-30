The Becker Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BCKMF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

The Becker Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BCKMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BCKMF opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The Becker Milk has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

