The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of BK stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

