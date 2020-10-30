The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MLSPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The a2 Milk has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

