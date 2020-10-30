TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $70.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

TFII opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

