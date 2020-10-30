TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.00 million. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

