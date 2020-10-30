TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.73. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$66.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

