Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Shares of TXRH opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after buying an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after purchasing an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

