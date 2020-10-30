Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Independent Research reissued a sell rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.31.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $410.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total value of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,674,449. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

