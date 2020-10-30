Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

TLSYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telstra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Telstra has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

