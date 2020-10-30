Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.43

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 6900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

VIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 892,866.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,662 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 870.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,889,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 39.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,830,000 after acquiring an additional 856,286 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $6,387,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 126.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 997,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 557,419 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

