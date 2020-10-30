Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $217.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.23 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.09. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

