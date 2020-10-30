TD Securities Trims Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price to $5.50

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHRRF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of CHRRF stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

