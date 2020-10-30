TD Securities Boosts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to $31.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AirBoss of America from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

