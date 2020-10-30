TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

