TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of TCF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.
TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TCF Financial
TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.