TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

