Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives $40.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have commented on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.