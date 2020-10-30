Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. AXA raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 531,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

