SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 700 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SNX opened at $132.20 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.67.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 106.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 112.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 16.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

