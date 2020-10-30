SVB Leerink Weighs in on Athenex Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Athenex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $938.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.87. Athenex has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $2,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,030,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,394,986 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

