SVB Leerink Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $65.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.41.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.58, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NuVasive by 47.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $940,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NuVasive by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $266,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

