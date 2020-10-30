SVA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.62.

NYSE:GS opened at $189.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

