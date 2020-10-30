SVA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.16.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.86. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

