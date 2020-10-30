SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,861 shares of company stock valued at $48,967,628. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $692.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $693.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.87.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

