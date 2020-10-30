SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. AXA lifted its position in Sysco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 531,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sysco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

