SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,896 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 73.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 68.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 344,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 139,587 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

DFS opened at $64.01 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

