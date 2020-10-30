SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SVA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $11,023,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

