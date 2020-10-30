SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Management by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after purchasing an additional 736,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

