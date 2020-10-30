SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.40 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

