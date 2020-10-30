SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $53.14 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

